GE2020: ELD aware of 'serious allegation' that polling agent told voter who to vote for

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Jul 10) it was aware of an online posting by a voter alleging that a polling agent who assisted her mother had told her who to vote for.

“These are serious allegations,” ELD said, urging the voter to come forward with the specifics of the incident to the department.

It added all polling agents are confined to a specific area in the polling station to observe the polling process and are not allowed to assist voters.



Election officials might explain the method of voting to a voter requesting an explanation.



“Our election officers are trained to do this audibly, to ensure that polling agents can hear the conversation,” ELD added.



“ELD is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this.”

ELD has requested that the voter in question contact the department at contact@eld.gov.sg or 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353) so that it can look into the matter.



