Registers of electors certified, available for public inspection

SINGAPORE: The registers of electors were certified on Wednesday (Apr 15) and are available for public inspection.



There are a total of 2,653,942 electors in the registers, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a press release.



In 2015, when the last General Election was held, there were 2,460,484 electors in the registers.



Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers electronically at Voter Services on the ELD website, or at “Profile” under “Registers of Electors” on the SingPass Mobile app.



Those whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election may still apply to have their names restored to the registers via Voter Services on the ELD website, so that they can vote at future elections.



“They are encouraged to apply early as, under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken,” ELD said.



Overseas Singaporeans who have lived in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days during the three year period between Mar 1, 2017 and Feb 29, 2020 may also apply to register as overseas electors to vote at one of the designated overseas polling stations.



Eligible overseas Singaporeans are encouraged to register or re-register as soon as possible.

