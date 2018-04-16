Elderly e-scooter rider taken to hospital after accident involving bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE: An elderly e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after an accident along Yishun Avenue 9 on Monday morning (Apr 16).

Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia show an e-scooter trapped under SBS Transit bus 811 and paramedics attending to an injured person.



A vehicle appeared to be trapped under the SBS Transit bus. (Photo: Friend of TrafficWatch Zulkifli)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the incident at about 11.30am and the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which had been on standby to receive him.

Paramedics at the scene of the accident in Yishun. (Photo: Friend of TrafficWatch Zulkifli)

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are very sorry that this has happened and our immediate priority is the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our team is now at the hospital with his family to render assistance as best we can. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations."

