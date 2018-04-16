Elderly e-scooter rider taken to hospital after accident involving bus in Yishun
SINGAPORE: An elderly e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after an accident along Yishun Avenue 9 on Monday morning (Apr 16).
Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia show an e-scooter trapped under SBS Transit bus 811 and paramedics attending to an injured person.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the incident at about 11.30am and the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which had been on standby to receive him.
In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said: "We are very sorry that this has happened and our immediate priority is the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider.
"Our team is now at the hospital with his family to render assistance as best we can. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations."