Elderly man arrested for allegedly molesting boy in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man was arrested on Friday (May 10) for allegedly molesting a boy in Tampines.



The police said they received a report on Thursday at about 2.55pm regarding a 10-year-old male victim who had been molested by an unknown man along Tampines Avenue 9.



Following ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man and arrested him along Tampines Street 44 the following day.



Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.



Those found guilty of outrage of modesty may be jailed up to five years, fined, caned or any combination of such punishments.