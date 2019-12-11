Elderly man jailed, banned from driving for crashing car into man and daughter on e-scooter

SINGAPORE: An elderly man failed to give way to a man and his daughter crossing the road on an electric scooter in Yio Chu Kang earlier this year, crashing into the pair and seriously injuring the man.

For a negligent act endangering human life, 74-year-old Neo Hock Bin was on Wednesday (Dec 11) sentenced to five days' jail and banned from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that Neo was driving his car along Gerald Drive at about 9pm on May 27 this year when he stopped at the red lights at a junction.

When the lights turned green, Neo turned right from Gerald Drive into Yio Chu Kang Road.

His car collided into 40-year-old Sharma Sanjeev Kumar who was on an e-scooter, with his eight-year-old daughter riding pillion at a pedestrian crossing.



Neo had failed to give way to the victims, "who had the right of way and were crossing the pedestrian junction at the material time as the traffic light signal was showing green in their favour", said the prosecutor.



The girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital with an abrasion on her shoulder, while her father was more severely injured and taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

He fractured his leg, sprained his ankle and had bruises on his chest, buttock and lower back.

Mr Sharma was later transferred to another hospital and discharged about a week after the incident, and given more than a month's medical leave.

He continued to feel pain in his leg and buttock with prolonged walking and needed to use a crutch. He has to undergo another operation.

The e-scooter was damaged in the crash.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Neo could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.