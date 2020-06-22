Elderly man jailed for repeatedly kissing, hugging family maid

SINGAPORE: An elderly man kept making advances on a maid hired to care for the newborn in the family, despite being turned away.

For repeatedly kissing and hugging the 25-year-old Filipino domestic helper, the 67-year-old man was jailed four months on Monday (Jun 22).

Their names cannot be revealed due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity, as the maid worked in the accused's household.

The court heard that the victim began working for the accused's family since December 2018.

She was hired to clean the home and care for the accused's newborn granddaughter, and she addressed the accused as "sir" or "ah gong".

At about 7am on Feb 7 last year, the victim was washing the baby's milk bottles in the kitchen when the man approached her from her left.

He placed one hand on her shoulder and another hand on her stomach, startling her. He then hugged the maid and kissed her lips, telling her that he liked and loved her.

The victim did not reciprocate, instead pushing the older man away. He left the kitchen and returned to the living room, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay.

Despite this, the man targeted the maid again the following week, touching her arm, hugging her and kissing her lips in her room on Feb 14, 2019.

A day after this, the victim was seated on the edge of her bed in her room feeding the baby when the elderly man returned home from work.

He went to the maid's room and kissed her on the lips. She did not react as she was holding the baby and feeding her, but she did not consent to his actions.

The man again hugged her and kissed her lips the next day. After this, the victim told a friend what he did and reported the matter to her maid agency.

The police were alerted to the case and the man pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of outraging the maid's modesty, with another two similar charges taken into consideration.

The judge noted that there were several aggravating factors such as the fact that the victim was a vulnerable person living under the accused's roof.

The accused was an elder of the family, and kissing is an act of intimacy, added the judge.

For each charge of outraging the victim's modesty, he could have been jailed up to two years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50. As the offences were against a maid, the penalties could have gone up to one-and-a-half times the original amount.