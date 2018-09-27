Minibus driver arrested after accident kills elderly pedestrian in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: An 80-year-old man was killed in a road accident with a minibus along Woodlands Avenue 3 on Wednesday evening (Sep 26), said the police.

The accident occurred while the vehicle was travelling along Woodlands Avenue 3 towards Woodlands Avenue 5.

The traffic light was red at the time of the incident, and in favour of the elderly pedestrian who was crossing the road.

However, the minibus driver attempted to beat the red light and knocked into the victim.

According to the police, the victim was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died.

The 58-year-old minibus driver has been arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

