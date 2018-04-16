Elderly man taken to hospital after accident involving bus in Yishun

Singapore

Elderly man taken to hospital after accident involving bus in Yishun

Bus e-scooter accident Yishun
An elderly man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after an accident involving a bus along Yishun Avenue 9 on Monday (Apr 16). (Photo: Friend of TrafficWatch Zulkifli)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident along Yishun Avenue 9 on Monday (Apr 16). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the incident at about 11.30am and the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which had been on standby to receive him.

Bus e-scooter accident Yishun
A vehicle appeared to be trapped under the SBS Transit bus. (Photo: Friend of TrafficWatch Zulkifli)
 

Photos sent to Channel NewsAsia showed what appeared to be an e-bike trapped under SBS Transit bus 811 and paramedics attending to the injured nearby. 

Bus e-scooter accident Yishun (1)
Paramedics at the scene of the accident in Yishun. (Photo: Friend of TrafficWatch Zulkifli)

Source: CNA/hs

Tagged Topics

Bookmark