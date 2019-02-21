Elderly motorcyclist dies, SBS Transit bus driver arrested in Ang Mo Kio accident

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving an SBS Transit bus and a lorry in Ang Mo Kio early on Thursday morning (Feb 21).

The bus driver, a 46-year-old man, has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The police said they were alerted at 6am to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police told Channel NewsAsia, adding that they are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with investigations.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that based on eyewitness accounts, the motorcyclist had just been involved in another accident and was lying on the road when the bus approached.

“Unfortunately, our bus captain was not able to avoid him in time," she said.

A video circulating on social media showed pieces of newspaper strewn across a stretch of road, leading up to a blood trail and a blue police tent in the middle lane.

A crashed red motorcycle can be seen on the left side of the road.

"We are very sad that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the gentleman’s next-of-kin to assist them during this difficult time,” said Ms Tan.

In a separate accident involving a motorcyclist on Thursday evening, a 41-year-old man died after an accident involving a bus in Tuas.

The accident took place at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Avenue 2.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

