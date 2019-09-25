Elderly woman injured in Bedok e-scooter collision dies in hospital

SINGAPORE: An elderly cyclist who was seriously hurt in a crash involving an e-scooter last week died in hospital on Wednesday (Sep 25).



The 65-year-old woman was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital after the incident near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 on Sep 21, the police said in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The e-scooter rider, a 20-year-old man, was conscious when taken to hospital. He was subsequently arrested.



"The police are investigating the case of causing death by rash act," the statement read.



An eyewitness who lived nearby had told CNA he saw an e-scooter rider "zoom past" while he was on the way home.

"What I saw was the rider definitely travelling more than 40kmh; he zoomed past me while I (was) on my way home," said the CNA reader, who did not want to be named.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"After that, I heard a loud bang - I turned back to see (the accident involving) the auntie."



The elderly woman was a friend of his mother's, he added.



The incident comes amid the introduction of measures aimed at minimising impact of personal mobility devices (PMDs) on public safety.

Last year, a panel made a list of recommendations that were accepted by the Government, which included a 10kmh speed limit for riding PMDs or bicycles on footpaths.

This is so as to allow cyclists and pedestrians enough time to react to each other in unforeseen circumstances, the Transport Ministry had said.

Earlier this week, an incentive scheme was launched for e-scooter owners who agree to conduct early disposal of the PMDs they own that do not meet new fire safety standards.