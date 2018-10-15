Elderly woman dies, toddler taken to hospital after fire in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old woman died and a three-year-old child was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Punggol on Monday (Oct 15).

The fire took place in a fourth floor unit at Block 163B, Punggol Central, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who responded to the incident at 12.35pm.

SCDF firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus sets, had to force their way into the smoke-logged unit, it said in a Facebook post.

"The fire involved the contents of the kitchen and was extinguished with one water jet," SCDF said.

The woman was found motionless inside the unit and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the police said.

The three-year-old was conscious when found and taken to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police added. The child was found in a bedroom, SCDF said.

Investigations by the police and SCDF are ongoing.