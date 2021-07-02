Elderly woman jailed, banned from driving for knocking down 2 maids who were walking dogs

SINGAPORE: An elderly driver collided with two maids who were out walking dogs, killing one of the pets and causing both domestic helpers to be hospitalised with fractures.

Soh Poh Geok, 71, was jailed for five days on Friday (Jul 2) and banned from driving for 18 months.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to one of the maids by a negligent act. Another charge of grievously injuring the second domestic helper was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Soh was driving her car along Trevose Crescent towards Plymouth Avenue on a two-lane road near Adam Road on Mar 14, 2018.

At the same time, 46-year-old Filipina Janet Quisora Valdez was walking a dog named Ruby down that road, while her friend Lorena Marinas Cortez walked another dog, Max. There was no footpath for pedestrians along the left side of the road where they were, court documents said.

Soh failed to keep a proper lookout ahead and collided into the maids and dogs from behind at about 5.20pm. The two domestic helpers were flung onto the grass verge upon impact.

Soh stopped the car and helped the two maids. She later admitted that she had not noticed anyone on the road before the collision.

The two domestic helpers were taken to hospital. Ms Valdez suffered fractures, bruising and swelling. She underwent surgery and was given 286 days' medical leave, and is likely to have permanent stiffness in her elbow.

Ms Cortez suffered fractures to her pelvis and vertebrae and bleeding in her head. She was warded for 22 days and given 61 days of hospitalisation leave.

Max, whose owner had bought for S$7,000, died as a result of the accident. Ruby suffered injuries to its left hip and underwent surgery. As a result of its condition, it has to undergo weekly hydrotherapy sessions at a vet for the rest of its life, and has cost its owner more than S$11,000 in medical expenses due to the accident.



Soh's lawyers, Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law, asked a S$5,000 fine and a driving ban of not more than a year.

Mr Tan said there was a slight bend to the right in the incident location, and that the victims appeared to have been jaywalking and encroaching into Soh's lane.

There is no evidence that Soh was speeding on the 50kmh-limit road, he added. She had also not breached any relevant road signs on that stretch of road.

Civil proceedings arising from the victims' accident claims are under way, and the lawyers' last communication with the counsel for Soh's insurer suggest that she will generally be settling at up to 85 per cent liability for all the connected claims.

"In this regard, Madam Soh's victims are unlikely to be left out of pocket and the harm caused by Mdm Soh will be largely repaired," said Mr Tan.

Soh is "wholly embarrassed for her negligent brush with the law" and will "very likely give up driving for good".

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, she could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.