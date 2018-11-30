Elected MPs to pay short-term parking rates at HDB car parks from Jan 1

SINGAPORE: The annual parking fee for elected Members of Parliament has been revised.

Starting Jan 1, 2019, the annual parking permit will cost S$250.

However, the new fee covers only parking at Parliament House for official business, and does not include parking at HDB car parks.

Currently, elected MPs pay S$365 for an annual permit that allows them to park both at HDB car parks (including season parking lots) and at Parliament House.



"MPs will have to pay the prevailing short-term parking rates for usage of these HDB car parks through the Electronic Parking System (EPS) or the Parking.SG mobile app," said a circular to the MPs issued by the Clerk of Parliament.



The circular added that the parking permit allows MPs to park in any lot at HDB car parks, including season parking lots.

CIVIL SERVANTS' PARKING RATES SPARKED DEBATE



The parking rate for elected MPs came under the spotlight earlier this year after the Ministry of Education confirmed that teachers would have to pay monthly season parking fees from Aug 1. The annual rate for parking in schools for an uncovered lot is S$720 while that for a sheltered lot is S$960.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) had said then: "The rate (for MPs) is a proportion of the prevailing HDB season parking rate since MPs do not park overnight or full day at their constituencies."

The ministry added that the fee was increased from S$260 in 2016.

"This rate is about a third of prevailing HDB season parking rates. We will continue to review and update the parking rate regularly to keep pace with prevailing HDB parking rates," MND had said.



Separately, the People's Association said grassroots volunteers may apply for a monthly HDB special parking label which allows them to park, up to 11pm, in designated car parks within the constituency or GRC where they serve.

The Ministry of Defence also imposed market rate season parking charges on six more MINDEF and Singapore Armed Forces camps and bases from Apr 1.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the charges are S$120 per month for covered car parks and S$90 per month for open-air car parks, applicable to all permanent staff and contractors who require a car park lot on a regular basis.

The Public Service Division said that public officers are required to pay car park charges at their workplace in line with the clean wage policy.

