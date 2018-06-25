Elected MPs pay S$365 annually for parking at HDB car parks and Parliament House: Report

SINGAPORE: Elected Members of Parliament (MPs) reportedly pay S$365 for an annual permit that allows them to park at Housing & Development Board (HDB) car parks and at Parliament House when doing constituency work or when on official business.



The amount is less than the current HDB season parking rate. For residents' first parking lot, the monthly parking charge is S$80 for surface car parks and S$110 for sheltered car parks.

In a Straits Times report on Monday (Jun 25), the Ministry of National Development (MND) said that MPs are not charged the full fee as they "do not park overnight or full day at their constituencies".

"We will continue to review and update the parking rate regularly to keep pace with prevailing HDB parking rates," MND was quoted as saying.

The permit fee was increased from S$260 in 2016, the report added.

About 20 per cent of grassroots leaders who drive may also apply for a monthly HDB special parking label, which allows them to park in designated car parks within the constituency or GRC where they serve up to 11pm, the People's Association told The Straits Times.

To qualify, they have to be appointed to serve in the citizens consultative committees and community centre/club management committees and their sub-committees, PA told The Straits Times.



Grassroots leaders who live in an HDB estate can use their existing residential season parking label while non-HDB dwellers pay S$22 a month, the report said.



"Our grassroots volunteers regularly help out in house visits, especially to the old and vulnerable who need assistance, as well as in organising community activities and dialogues to strengthen neighbourly ties," PA was quoted as saying.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed that teachers would have to pay monthly season parking rates from Aug 1 this year.

The move came after MOE reviewed its car park policy for schools after the Audit-General's Office (AGO) flagged in 2015 that the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic did not impose charges or had charges that were below the market rate.

"Such practices are tantamount to providing hidden subsidies for vehicle parking and are not in line with the requirements laid down in the Government Instruction Manuals," the AGO had said.

The annual rate for parking in schools for an uncovered lot is S$720 while that for a sheltered lot is S$960.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) imposed market rate season parking charges on six more MINDEF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps and bases from Apr 1.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the charges are S$120 per month for covered car parks and S$90 per month for open-air car parks.

