Elections Department to move operations to Novena Rise

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) will merge its corporate office and training centre into one location at 11 Novena Rise from next year, it announced on Monday (Dec 28).

In a media release, the department said it will move to its new location on Jan 4, ceasing operations at its office at Prinsep Link and training centre at Victoria Street on the same day.



The Elections Department will relocate to 11 Novena Rise from Jan 4. (Image: OneMap)

Operating hours for ELD's public counter services at Novena Rise will remain unchanged at 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday. It will close on weekends and public holidays.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly encourage the public to use the voter e-services at www.eld.gov.sg to transact with us," the department said.



ELD, a department under PMO, has the responsibility of preparing for and managing the conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections, and any national referendum in Singapore.



According to its website, ELD also ensures that the registers of electors are up to date, so as to be ready for any election called at any time.



Its responsibilities include training of election officials, informing the public about the electoral system and voting processes, as well as administering the Political Donations Act and campaign spending rules.