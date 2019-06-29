Electricity tariffs to increase 6.4% for next three months

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will increase from Jul 1 to Sep 31, SP Group said on Saturday (Jun 29).

The increase of 6.4 per cent, or 1.43 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), from the previous quarter is mainly due to the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation.

For households, the electricity tariff will rise from 22.79 to 24.22 cents per kWh from Jul 1 to Sep 30. This means that the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will increase by S$5.20.



SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the electricity industry regulator.



Gas provider City Gas also announced on Saturday that it will raise prices for households by 1.6 per cent, or 0.30 cent per kWh, for the July to September period.

The increase is due to higher fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said.