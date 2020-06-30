Electricity tariff to fall 15% from July to September

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will fall by an average of 15 per cent for the period from Jul 1 to Sep 30 due to lower energy costs, said SP Group on Tuesday (Jun 30).

Households will see a drop in the tariff from 23.02 cents to 19.60 cents per kilowatt hour, said SP Group in a media release.

Families living in four-room HDB flats can expect their average monthly bill to decrease by about S$12.



The latest tariff is the lowest since the October to December period in 2016, when it was at 19.13 cents per kWh.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the electricity industry regulator.



The tariffs in the previous quarter fell by 5.1 per cent, falling from a five-year high in the first three months of 2020.