Electricity tariff to fall 5.1% from April to June

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff will fall by 5.1 per cent for the period from Apr 1 to Jun 30 due to lower energy costs, said SP Group on Tuesday (Mar 31).

Households will see a drop in the tariff from 24.24 cents to 23.02 cents per kilowatt hour, said SP Group in a media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families living in four-room HDB flats can expect their average monthly bill to go down by S$3.89.



The move is "in the same spirit" with the Government's recently unveiled Resilience Budget, which is aimed at supporting businesses and managing costs, said SP Group.

"SP Group will do its part to defer increasing its network cost to transport electricity through the power grid for one year," it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the electricity industry regulator.

City Gas said on Tuesday that gas tariffs for households will decrease by 0.7 per cent or 0.12 cents per kilowatt hour from Apr 1 to Jun 30.