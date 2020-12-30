Electricity tariff for households to fall 3.2% next quarter, gas tariff to increase

SINGAPORE: The electricity tariff for households will fall by about 3.2 per cent for the January to March period next year, compared with the previous quarter, due to lower energy costs, said SP Group on Wednesday (Dec 30).

Excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the tariff will decrease from 21.43 cents to 20.76 cents per kWh, or by 0.67 cents, for the quarter ending Mar 31.

Including GST, the rate is 22.21 cents per kWh.

(Graphic: SP Group)

This means that the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room flats will decrease by S$2.39, before GST, said SP Group.

(Graphic: SP Group)

The electricity tariffs are reviewed quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator. The revised tariffs have been approved by the authority.

GAS TARIFF TO INCREASE

In a separate news release, City Gas also announced on Wednesday that the gas tariff for households will increase by 0.04 cents per kWh in the first quarter of next year.

This is due to an increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

This means that households will need to pay 17.23 cents per kWh, excluding Goods and Services Tax, up from 17.19 cents currently.

Including GST, the revised rate will be 18.44 cents per kWh.

City Gas reviews the gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which has approved the gas tariffs for the three-month period.