Electricity tariffs to rise by 2.1% for October-December period

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 2.1 per cent or 0.48 cent per kWh from Oct 1 to Dec 31 this year, compared to the previous quarter, SP Group announced on Saturday (Sep 29).

This is mainly due to the higher cost of natural gas for generating electricity, it said in the media release.

For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 23.65 to 24.13 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$1.76.



Table showing the average monthly electricity bills of domestic customers; tariff with effect from Oct 1. (Table: SP Power)

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator.