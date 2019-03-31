Electricity tariffs to fall 4.7% from April to end June

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs are set to decrease by an average of 4.7 per cent for the next three months, SP Group said on Sunday (Mar 31).

The decrease of 4.7 per cent or 1.10 cents per kWh compared to the previous quarter, is mainly due to the lower cost of natural gas for electricity generation.

For households, the electricity tariff will fall from 23.85 to 22.79 cents per kWh from Apr 1 to Jun 30. This means that the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will decrease by S$3.62.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the electricity industry regulator.

