Electricity tariffs to increase by 2.8% for next 3 months

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 2.8 per cent or 0.59 cents per kWh from Apr 1 to Jun 30 this year, compared to the previous quarter, SP Group announced on Thursday (Mar 29).

This is mainly due to the higher energy cost of producing electricity, it said.

(Table: SP Group)

For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 21.56 to 22.15 cents per kWh, and the average monthly electricity bill for families living in 4-room HDB flats will increase by S$1.86.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator.