Electricity tariffs to rise by 6.9% for July-September period

SINGAPORE: Electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 6.9 per cent or 1.50 cents per kWh from Jul 1 to Sep 30 this year, compared to the previous quarter, SP Group announced on Friday (Jun 29).

This is mainly due to the higher cost of natural gas for generating electricity.

For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 22.15 to 23.65 cents per kWh. The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$5.61.

SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the electricity industry regulator.