Consumers urged to stop using Electrolux built-in refrigerator after fire incidents at Riversails Condominium

SINGAPORE: Consumers have been urged to stop using one model of an Electrolux built-in refrigerator after a series of fridge fires at a condominium.

Preliminary findings by trade agency Enterprise Singapore, which oversees quality standards of equipment, revealed that four fires at Riversails Condominium, located at Upper Serangoon Crescent, were caused by the failure of the motor capacitator, a device that holds charges of electricity in refrigerators.

The fires broke out in March and April 2021, said Enterprise Singapore in a media release on Friday (Apr 23).

The refrigerators have the model number ENN2754AOW with the first three digits of the serial numbers 512 and below.

An example of the product label with the model and serial numbers circled in red. The serial numbers are the eight digit numbers, with 512 and below referring to the first three digits. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

"Owners can verify the model and serial number of their built-in refrigerators by checking the product label located on the left-hand side of the top compartment," said Enterprise Singapore.



The agency said it has been working with the condominium's management committee and Electrolux to "expedite" the removal of the built-in refrigerators from residents' homes.

As of Apr 20, about 80 per cent of the residents have reached out to Electrolux and the majority of them have had the refrigerator removed from their homes.

"The model was tested and certified to prevailing international safety standards and registered with Enterprise Singapore in 2013," said the agency.

It added that a total of 1,807 refrigerators of this model were supplied to condominium developers from 2013 and 2018. They were also not sold in retail stores in Singapore.

Besides the 1,377 units installed in Riversails Condominium, 398 units have been installed in Katong Regency, Skygreen, Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place and the Wisteria. Another 32 units were supplied to other property developers and businesses.

The model was no longer supplied to developers after 2018, said Enterprise Singapore.

Electrolux will be contacting the management committees of the four condominiums and the other owners based on their records, said Enterprise Singapore.

Owners may also call Electrolux at 6727 3699 or email them at customer-care.sin@electrolux.com for assistance.

For compensation and redress issues, owners could seek their own independent legal advice or consider mediation through the Singapore Mediation Centre, Enterprise Singapore added.

TODAY reported last week that a total of seven incidents involving refrigerator fires have occurred at Riversails Condominium since 2018. TODAY also said Electrolux had offered residents a one-time "goodwill payment" of either S$600 or S$1,200 in exchange for the appliances in their homes.

List of property developers and businesses with the affected Electrolux refrigerator model:

- Designer Sales

- D Nest

- DBS Trustee

- Fragrance Novena

- Katong Regency

- Lew Lian Vale

- Pan Pacific Serviced Apartment

- Pertama Merchandise

- Riverbank

- Riversails

- Somerville

- Skygreen

- Skyvue

- Trilive

- Total Electrical

- Thomson Three

- The Wisteria

- The Crest

- Winsmart Investment

- Winsland Serviced Suites by Landson Place

