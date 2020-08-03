Travellers entering Singapore serving stay-home notice outside of facilities to wear electronic device

SINGAPORE: From Aug 10, travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14 days.

This will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Education in a joint press release.

Only those aged 12 and below will be exempt from the requirement.



"On arrival in Singapore, travellers serving their stay-home notice at their place of residence will be issued with an electronic monitoring device at the checkpoints, after immigration clearance.

"They will need to activate the electronic monitoring device upon reaching their place of residence," the press release said.

If the device is not activated as required, the authorities will follow up to determine the traveller's location, and assist to resolve any technical difficulties, or take enforcement action, as the case may be.



During the 14-day period, those wearing the devices may receive notifications on these devices and need to acknowledge them in a timely manner, said the authorities.

Any attempt to leave the place of residence or tamper with the electronic device will trigger an alert to the authorities, who will conduct follow-up investigations, except when the person is leaving his or her place of residence for an appointment to take the COVID-19 swab test.



The devices use GPS and 4G or Bluetooth signals to determine if people on stay-home notices are within the range of their place of residence.

"The devices do not store any personal data and do not have any voice/video recording function," said the agencies, adding that data transmitted from the devices is protected by encryption.



