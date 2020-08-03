Travellers entering Singapore serving stay-home notice outside of facilities to wear electronic device

SINGAPORE: Starting next Tuesday (Aug 11), travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14 days.

This will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release.

Only those aged 12 and below will be exempt from the requirement.



"On arrival in Singapore, travellers serving their stay-home notice at their place of residence will be issued with an electronic monitoring device at the checkpoints, after immigration clearance.

"They will need to activate the electronic monitoring device upon reaching their place of residence," the agencies said.



If the device is not activated as required, the authorities will follow up to determine the traveller's location, and assist to resolve any technical difficulties, or take enforcement action, as the case may be.



ATTEMPT TO LEAVE PLACE OF RESIDENCE WILL TRIGGER ALERT

During the 14-day period, those wearing the devices may receive notifications on these devices and need to acknowledge them in a timely manner, said the authorities.

Any attempt to leave the place of residence or tamper with the electronic device will trigger an alert to the authorities, who will conduct follow-up investigations, except when the person is leaving his or her place of residence for an appointment to take the COVID-19 swab test.



Those who are caught flouting the stay-home notice requirements or tampering with the device may be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to six months.

For foreigners, authorities may take "further administrative actions", such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore, the agencies said.

After serving their stay-home notice, travellers have to deactivate the device and dispose of it or return it.



NO PERSONAL DATA STORED

The devices use GPS and 4G or Bluetooth signals to determine if people on stay-home notices are within the range of their place of residence.

"The devices do not store any personal data and do not have any voice or video recording function," said the agencies, adding that data transmitted by the devices is protected by encryption.



Only authorised government officials will have access to the data collected by the devices for the purposes of monitoring and investigation.



Since Mar 21, all travellers entering Singapore have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice either at their place of residence or at dedicated facilities. They are also tested for COVID-19 before the end of their stay-home period.

The authorities have been monitoring compliance with the stay-home notice using a combination of text messages and phone or video calls, as well as house visits.



"With the progressive lifting of travel restrictions, the use of wearable electronic monitoring devices will enable ICA, MOM and MOE to monitor those serving stay-home notice at their place of residence more effectively," the agencies said.

