Electronic arrival card trial extended to more visitors to Singapore

SINGAPORE: More visitors to Singapore will be able to submit electronic arrival cards as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) launches the beta version of its SG Arrival Card e-service on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The service, available on ICA’s website and as a mobile application, allows visitors travelling via selected transport operators to submit electronic arrival cards up to 14 days before they arrive in Singapore.

The transport operators included in this trial are: AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Transtar Travel, BatamFast Ferries, Bintan Resort Ferries, Horizon Fast Ferry and Majestic Fast Ferry.



Visitors travelling on these transport operators and who submit the electronic arrival cards before arriving in Singapore will only need to produce their passports for immigration clearance, without having to fill in the paper arrival cards.



“Users of the mobile application will have the option of scanning their passport biodata pages, and enjoy the convenience of not needing to manually key in the information,” ICA said in a news release.

“The mobile application will also save previously submitted information for use on subsequent trips to Singapore.”



Screengrab of the SG Arrival Card mobile app. (Image: ICA)

Foreign visitors who arrive in Singapore without completing the physical disembarkation/embarkation cards were allowed to submit an electronic arrival card at the checkpoint under a trial conducted by ICA since October last year.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders were not included in the trial.

Electronic arrival cards will completely replace the paper versions by 2021. “ICA will study the results of this trial and progressively extend the SG Arrival Card facility to foreign visitors,” the authority said, adding that more details will be announced at a later date.

In April, ICA announced that foreign travellers will no longer have their passports stamped when departing Singapore, as a way to streamline processes and speed up immigration clearance.



Travellers who enrol their fingerprints in the BioScreen system upon arrival are eligible to use automated lanes when they leave Singapore. This was extended to all foreigners leaving Singapore starting Apr 22.