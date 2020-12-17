77.7% of school candidates who took N(A)-Level exams eligible for Sec 5

SINGAPORE: More than three-quarters of school candidates who took the N(A)-Level exams this year are eligible for Secondary 5, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Thursday (Dec 17).

More than 13,400 students who took the 2020 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level exams collected their results on Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results in classrooms, instead of gathering as a cohort as in previous years.

Of the 9,321 candidates who took the N(A) exams, 99.7 per cent were awarded the GCE N(A)-Level certificate, up from 99.5 per cent in 2019, said MOE and SEAB in a joint press release.

This certificate is awarded to candidates who receive a Grade 5 or better in at least one N(A) subject.

Among the school candidates who took N(A)-Levels, 77.7 per cent were eligible to move on to Secondary 5. Last year, 76.6 per cent of students who took the N(A) course were eligible for Secondary 5.



These students had aggregate scores not exceeding 19 points for English, mathematics and the best three subjects (ELMAB3), and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects used in the computation of ELMAB3.

About 43.2 per cent of N(A) school candidates also sat for subjects in the O-Level exams this year, said MOE and SEAB in the press release.

“Schools will take into consideration their combined N(A)-Level and school-based O-Level preliminary examination results when determining their eligibility for Secondary 5 N(A) or post-secondary pathways,” the press release read.

Of the 4,156 students who took the N(T) exams, 98.5 per cent who obtained a Grade D or better in at least one subject and were awarded the GCE N(T)-Level certificate, up from 2019’s 98.1 per cent.

DIRECT-ENTRY SCHEME TO POLYTECHNIC PROGRAMME

Secondary 4 students who sat for the N(A)-Level exams and obtained a raw ELMAB3 score of not more than 19 points can apply for the Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme.

They must have scored a Grade 4 or better in both English and mathematics, and a minimum of Grade 5 in three other subjects, excluding co-curricular activities. Those who want to enter business and services courses will need to have scored Grade 3 or better in English.

CCA bonus points are not factored into the ELMAB3 aggregate used for considering eligibility for the programme, but are taken into account for posting.

Under the programme, students will be prepared for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses with a two-year Higher Nitec programme at an Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Those who successfully complete the Higher Nitec course with the minimum qualifying grade point average (GPA) are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

About 1,200 places under the programme will be offered across all three ITE Colleges, said MOE and SEAB, and applications will open on Thursday.

POLYTECHNIC FOUNDATION PROGRAMME

Secondary 4 students who sat for the N(A) level exams can also apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme. Those who have a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of not more than 12 points and meet the subject specific requirements of their chosen course are eligible.

They must also have scored a Grade 3 or better in all subjects that make up their ELMAB3 aggregate. For entry into Group 2 courses such as accountancy, business, hospitality and tourism management, and marketing, they must have scored a Grade 2 or better in English.

CCA bonus points are not factored into the ELMAB3 aggregate used for considering eligibility for the foundation programme, but are taken into account for posting.

The one-year foundation programme at polytechnics offers a “practice-oriented curriculum” to prepare students for entry into the relevant diploma courses. After completing the programme, students will progress to their pre-selected diploma course, if they pass all the modules in the foundation programme.

About 1,500 places will be offered across the polytechnics, and applications will open in January 2021, when the O-Level results are released. Students who intend to apply for this foundation programme should first progress to Secondary 5 in January.

All N(A) and N(T) course students who have completed their secondary education may also apply to further their studies through the ITE’s Nitec programmes, said MOE and SEAB.

“Schools may also laterally transfer Secondary 4 N(T) students to Secondary 4 N(A) if they have obtained grade A for both English Language and Mathematics, and grade B or better for one other subject at the GCE N(T)-Level Examination,” said the press release.

