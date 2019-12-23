17 ceiling fan models recalled due to safety concerns: Product safety regulator

SINGAPORE: Consumers have been warned by Singapore's product safety regulator to stop using 17 models of ceiling fans that are being recalled by Elmark Marketing because of safety concerns.

"Enterprise Singapore, the safety authority, advises consumers to stop the use of 17 models of ceiling fans by Elmark Marketing (Elmark) due to potential safety hazards such as electrocution, falling hazard, laceration and fire," it said in a media advisory on Monday (Dec 23).

The regulator said while it received no reports of injuries, people should "exercise caution" as the fans did not meet Enterprise Singapore's product safety requirements.

The affected products are AC 4054, E502 Aeratron, EC 888, EC 999, ED 866, EL03 Cane, EL03 Leaf, ELS 52 HHA, EL 3888 Elegant, ES 380S, ES 803, ES 803 Mini, Fanaway, Fantasy UFO 38, V6 Mini, V8 Jazz and VIP 99.

Elmark is recalling the fans with immediate effect. It said on its website the products were "unregistered" and sold without a valid SAFETY mark.



"Customers who purchased these models are entitled to trade in your old fan for a voucher of S$150," it said.

The voucher will be valid for five years and can be used by anyone for purchases in Singapore. Free removal services will also be provided for affected customers, the company added.



Enterprise Singapore said customers may also contact the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for further assistance.



Ceiling fans, which are classified as controlled goods, must be type-tested, certified to meet relevant safety standards, registered with Enterprise Singapore and affixed with a SAFETY mark before they are supplied, displayed or advertised for sale in Singapore, said the authority.

"Enterprise Singapore takes a serious view towards suppliers who do not comply with the requirements under CPSR (Consumer Protection Safety Requirements regulations) and will not hesitate to take action against errant suppliers," added the safety agency.

Anyone found guilty of supplying unregistered controlled goods can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for a maximum of two years, or both.



Consumers should contact their fan supplier to conduct checks, including checking the fan's suspension system or for cracks in the fan blades, Enterprise Singapore said.

Ceiling fans should not be installed on an unstable ceiling or in a wet or moist area, the authority added.