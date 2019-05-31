Elsie's Kitchen food hygiene grade downgraded by SFA after food poisoning cases

SINGAPORE: Food caterer Elsie's Kitchen's food hygiene grade has been downgraded to a C after a food poisoning incident in February involving dozens of people, said the Singapore Food Agency on Friday (May 31).

The agency said on its website that 52 people reported "having gastroenteritis symptoms" after eating food provided by the caterer on Feb 1.

Following investigations, SFA adjusted the caterer's food hygiene grade to a C with effect from last Friday, and the grade will be reviewed in a year. The caterer held an A grade previously.



SFA will also keep the premises at 21 Second Chin Bee Road under surveillance, the agency added.

Elsie's Kitchen is a halal buffet catering provider in Singapore, serving local food for corporate events and weddings.



