SP Group investigating after 706 email addresses leaked

SINGAPORE: SP Group said on Thursday (Aug 29) it has launched an investigation after the company sent out an advisory that showed more than 700 email addresses.

"Earlier today, we sent a group of customers an email which showed the email addresses of all recipients," said SP Group in response to CNA's queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"No other personal information was stated in the message."

According to a company spokesperson, 706 email addresses were shown in the email.

A copy of the email seen by CNA notified customers to update their user ID as its website will no longer accept NRIC or FIN numbers for account logins from Sep 1 - in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Commission's advisory guidelines on NRIC and other identification numbers.

"We are sorry about this incident and have notified the affected customers," said SP Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are conducting a thorough investigation and will take measures to prevent this from happening again."

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

