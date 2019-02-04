Embracing other races during Chinese New Year true to Singapore spirit: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year, which kick starts on Tuesday, is a special time for the Chinese community to bond with family and strengthen ties, said President Halimah Yacob in a Facebook video greeting on Monday (Feb 4).

True to the Singapore spirit, it is also a time when the celebrations embrace other races, she added.

Advertisement

"Lunar New Year is special to our Chinese community. It is the time when families bond together and strengthen their ties. A wonderful tradition passed from generation to generation, helping to remind our young of the importance of the family," she said.

"True to the Singapore spirit, it is common for the Lunar New Year celebrations to also embrace the other races who get to enjoy the warmth and hospitality of their Chinese neighbours and friends.

"As we enter the Lunar New Year, we have much to celebrate together and be proud of."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madam Halimah also said that she looked forward to meeting those attending the open house at the Istana from 8.30am to 6pm this Wednesday.

In commemoration of the Istana's 150th anniversary, she will also launch the exclusive Istana 150 Souvenir Series during the event.

The series is a collaboration between Istana and Singapore Mint. The silver medallions and FlashPay cards bear significant features of the Istana, as well as the architecture of buildings located within the Istana compound.



