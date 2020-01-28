Emirates to operate daily Singapore-Penang flights from April

SINGAPORE: Emirates will launch a new daily flight between Singapore and Penang starting Apr 9, the airline announced on Tuesday (Jan 28).

“Emirates’ flight to Penang will be a linked service with Singapore, allowing passengers to travel easily between the two cities while enjoying the airline’s award-winning service,” it said in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia. It currently flies three times a day to the capital of Kuala Lumpur, a route it has operated since 1996.

Flight EK 348 will arrive in Singapore from Dubai at 2.05pm before departing for Penang at 3.35pm, the release said. The return flight EK 349 will depart Penang for Singapore at 10.20pm, then continue on to Dubai at 1.40am the next day.

It will use a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which features eight private suites in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy Class.

“Penang is a major centre for tourism, business travel, as well as medical tourism and the increased levels of inbound travel (are) consistent with the growth in numbers of visitors to the country,” said Mr Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Rashid Al Ardha, Emirates' country manager for Singapore and Brunei, added: “Penang has long been a hot spot for weekend getaways, short breaks as well as business travel and we anticipate this trend to continue.

“The availability of high-quality, daily, international air services is essential for the development of tourism, business and cultural ties and we look forward to further strengthening trade links between Singapore, Penang and Dubai.”