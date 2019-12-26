New energy efficiency requirements for cooling systems in industrial facilities

SINGAPORE: Cooling systems in industrial facilities in Singapore will have to adhere to new energy efficiency requirements from December next year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a news release on Thursday (Dec 26).

The introduction of Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for water-cooled chilled water systems “will help reduce the energy consumption in industrial facilities by at least 245 GWh annually, equivalent to taking more than 21,000 cars off the road”, said NEA in its press release.

In 2017, the agency said such systems which are used for process and space cooling accounted for about 16 per cent of the electricity consumed at energy-intensive industrial facilities regulated under the Energy Conservation Act (ECA).

This makes them the second-highest electricity-consuming system in the industry, after process specific systems, yet more than 70 per cent of such systems are not operating optimally, NEA said.

The introduction of MEES will help “facility owners reap lifecycle cost savings”, through right sizing and lower operating and maintenance costs, the agency said.

WHEN WILL THESE NEW STANDARDS KICK IN?

New industrial facilities must meet the requirements after a prescribed period, if planning permission clearance is sought on or after Dec 1, 2020.

In existing energy-intensive industrial facilities regulated under the Energy Conservation Act, they must adhere to the new standards by Dec 1, 2025.

Other industrial facilities must follow the new requirements by Dec 1, 2029.

“NEA consulted industry and there is broad support for the new energy efficiency standards,” Mr Ananda Ram Bhaskar, deputy chief executive officer (Environmental Protection) of NEA said.

“Our stakeholders recognise that greater value can be realised when systems, such as chilled water systems, are optimised as a whole, compared to component-level efficiency improvements.”

Singapore has also pledged under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity and stabilise the emissions.

Grants are available to support companies to upgrade their water-cooled chilled water systems before the mandatory requirements kick in, NEA added.