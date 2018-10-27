Motorcyclist dies in accident at Eng Neo Avenue; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist died and a driver was arrested after an accident along Eng Neo Avenue towards Bukit Timah Road on Saturday morning (Oct 27).

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at 8.27am.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene while the driver, a 48-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a police tent placed in between a CityCab taxi and a motorcycle that was lying on the road.



Investigations are ongoing, police added.







