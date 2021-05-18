Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Tanjong Katong Road suspended after 13 people develop gastroenteritis symptoms

SINGAPORE: Eng’s Wanton Noodles at 287 Tanjong Katong Road has been suspended with effect from Tuesday (May 18) after 13 people who had gastroenteritis symptoms were linked to the stall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (May 18).

The thirteen people fell ill after consuming food prepared by Eng’s Wanton Noodles between May 14 and May 16.

None of them were hospitalised and they either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

The suspension will be in place until further notice, said MOH and SFA in a joint release.

"All food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers," they said.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises is also required to re-attend and pass a course before resuming work.

Eng's Wanton Noodles is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the agency said.