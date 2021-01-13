Eng's Heritage outlet at Northpoint City has licence suspended after 26 people fall ill with gastroenteritis

SINGAPORE: The licence of Eng's Heritage at Northpoint City has been suspended until further notice amid a suspected ongoing transmission of gastroenteritis, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Jan 13).

Twenty-six people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by Eng’s Heritage between Jan 7 and 9, said the joint media release.

Five people are currently hospitalised and in a stable condition, with one additional case already discharged.

"All food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to re-attend and pass the basic food hygiene course before they can resume work as food handlers," said MOH and SFA.



Appointed food hygiene officers working at the company are also required to re-attend and pass the food hygiene officer course before they can resume work as officers.

Eng's Heritage is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," said the release.



SFA added that it would not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.