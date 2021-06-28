Eng's Wantan Noodle allowed to resume operations after month-long suspension

SINGAPORE: Eng’s Wantan Noodle at 287 Tanjong Katong Road was allowed to resume operations on Monday (Jun 28), after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) lifted its suspension.

The outlet had met the required measures as stipulated by SFA, the agencies said.

It was suspended on May 18 after MOH and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis involving 68 people who had consumed food at the premises between May 14 and 17.

None were hospitalised, and they either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.



“To protect consumers from further public health risks, the food business operations of Eng’s Wanton Noodles was suspended by SFA from May 18 to Jun 28,” MOH and SFA said.

The outlet has complied with the measures stipulated by the agency during the suspension period, they added.

MOH and SFA said the outlet disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items. It also cleaned and sanitised the premises, including equipment and utensils.

Food handlers who will be involved in food preparation have also re-attended and passed the basic food hygiene course.

“The food hygiene officer for Eng’s Wanton Noodles has also undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course,” MOH and SFA said.

The outlet will continue to be “under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements”, the agencies added.