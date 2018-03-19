18 board members appointed to Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE: Eighteen board members have been appointed to new government agency Enterprise Singapore, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Mar 19).

The agency, which was formed by the merger of International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and SPRING Singapore, will be officially set up on Apr 1. The new appointments will take effect then, MTI said in a news release.

The board members are:

Mr Peter Ong, chairman, Enterprise Singapore

Mr Png Cheong Boon, CEO, Enterprise Singapore

Dr Beh Swan Gin, chairman, Economic Development Board (EDB)

Mr Piyush Gupta, CEO, DBS Group

Mr Vivek Kumar, assistant director-general, National Trades Union Congress

Mr Andrew Kwan, group managing director, Commonwealth Capital Group

Ms Jeanne Liew, principal and CEO, Nanyang Polytechnic

Mr Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC

Mr Max Loh, managing partner, ASEAN and Singapore, Ernst & Young

Mr Pierre Lorinet, non-executive director, Trafigura

Mr Low Ming Wah, executive director, president and COO, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)

Mr Mohammed Nasser Bin Ismail, senior vice-president, head of equity, Capital Market (SMEs) and head of capital market development, Singapore Exchange

Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, deputy CEO, Temasek International

Mr Viswanathan Shankar, CEO, Gateway Partners

Mr Teo Siong Seng, chairman, Singapore Business Federation

Mr Eugene Wong, founder and managing director, Sirius Venture Capital

Ms Audrey Yap, co-founder and managing partner, Yusarn

The appointments of former civil service head Peter Ong as chairman and MTI’s Second Permanent Secretary Png Cheong Boon as CEO will also take effect on Apr 1. Mr Png will concurrently be appointed to the EDB board.

SPRING chairman Philip Yeo and IE Singapore chairman Seah Moon Ming will relinquish their positions, MTI said.

