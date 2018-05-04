Equinox at Swissotel has hygiene status downgraded over cases of food poisoning

SINGAPORE: The Equinox restaurant at Swissotel the Stamford had its food hygiene status downgraded to "C" on Friday (May 4), due to an outbreak of "foodborne illness", said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In its advisory, NEA said 51 people reported having gastroenteritis symptoms after dining at the hotel restaurant on three occasions - Dec 21 and Dec 31 last year, as well as on Jan 11 this year.

Advertisement

"Following investigations, NEA has adjusted the restaurant’s food hygiene grade to 'C' effective from May 4, 2018, to be reviewed in 12 months, and will keep the premises under surveillance meanwhile," said the agency.

