ERP rates for 3 gantries to be removed during morning peak hour

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will be removed at two gantries along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) as well as another gantry at Upper Bukit Timah Road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 11).

The revised rates will apply to the 7.30am to 8am period for the gantries along the MCE in the westbound direction: before the exit to Maxwell Road and on the slip road to Marina Coastal Drive.

Motorists will also no longer have to pay ERP charges at the gantry along Upper Bukit Timah Road, located in the southbound direction after Hume Avenue, between 8am and 8.30am, making it free of charge throughout the day.

Motorists were previously charged S$1 at those gantries.

The changes are part of LTA's quarterly review of traffic conditions, and will take effect on Feb 18.

The next review will take place in May.