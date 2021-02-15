ERP rates to rise at 10 gantries

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be increased at 10 gantries along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) next week to manage congestion during peak periods, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 15).

ERP rates at those gantries will be adjusted by S$1 with effect from Feb 22.

ERP charges will be reintroduced at three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, on the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover and on the Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi).

Charges will also be adjusted by S$1 at the gantry on Southbound CTE before Braddell Road and the set of four gantries along the Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE.

The new rates will take effect during the specified time periods from Feb 22:

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

Rates for other time periods at previously announced gantries will remain unchanged, LTA added.

"There continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads," the authority said.

ERP charges were first suspended on Apr 6 on the expectation that traffic would be significantly reduced during the "circuit breaker" period.

LTA reintroduced ERP charges at some gantries along the CTE in July and August, following the end of the circuit breaker.

LTA said its monitoring of traffic conditions in January showed that traffic speeds have "remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the AYE, CTE and KPE".

"As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has been building up during weekday peak hours. This has led to congestion at specific locations along the AYE, CTE and KPE during peak periods," said LTA.

LTA said it would continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.