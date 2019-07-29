ERP rates for three gantries to increase by S$1

SINGAPORE: From Aug 5, the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at three gantries will be increased by S$1, announced the Land Transport Authority on Monday (Jul 29).

One of the affected gantries is on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista Road, in the direction of Tuas.

The other two are on southbound Central Expressway (CTE) – one before Braddell Road and another at the auxiliary lane leading to Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Changi and Serangoon Road.

The affected gantries and new rates are as shown below:

The rate for the set of two gantries at East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the city and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway slip road onto ECP, however, will decrease by S$1.

The next quarterly ERP review will take place in October, said LTA.



