ERP rates for 2 gantries to increase from May 6

SINGAPORE: Motorists will have to pay higher charges at two Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries at peak hours in the morning from May 6.

This comes after the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways, it said in a news release on Monday (Apr 29).



Motorists will have to pay S$2, up from S$1, at the gantry on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road from 8.30am to 9am.

Drivers passing through the gantry on the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover will have to pay S$4, up from S$3, between 8am to 9am.

The next review of ERP rates will take place in May for the June school holidays, said LTA.