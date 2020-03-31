ERP rates to be cut at 96% of gantries as road traffic declines amid COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be cut at 96 per cent of gantries in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Mar 31), citing “exceptional circumstances” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gantries along expressways and arterial roads will see reductions of up to S$2, with ERP charges removed completely at some gantries.

There will not be any ERP charges for vehicles entering the Orchard, Bugis-Marina Centre and Shenton Way-Chinatown cordons for all days of the week.

The changes will be implemented from next Monday.



LTA typically reviews ERP rates on a quarterly basis, with the next scheduled review in end-April. However, due to the outbreak, it has suspended its regular review process and timelines and has brought forward its next review.



The ERP rate reductions are “larger than usual” due to the “unique circumstances” of the COVID-19 outbreak, LTA said, adding that it will review rates more frequently as it expects traffic to reduce further.

“This review is not intended to encourage Singaporeans to drive and travel more, and we strongly urge all Singaporeans to continue to adhere to safe distancing measures and limit non-essential travel as much as possible,” it said.



“LTA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will consider further ERP adjustments if required. We will return to the usual ERP review process when appropriate."

Safe-distancing rules in Singapore kicked in last Thursday at 11.59pm. Under the regulations, gatherings outside of work or school are limited to 10 people, who must maintain 1m distance from each other.

Authorities have urged companies to allow workers to telecommute as far as possible and have also urged Singaporeans to defer non-essential trips to malls.



