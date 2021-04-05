ERP rates to go up by S$1 at 11 gantries on AYE, CTE

SINGAPORE: Road users on some stretches of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and the Central Expressway (CTE) will see Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates go up by S$1 from next week, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Apr 5).

LTA made the decision after observing traffic congestion at several locations on the two expressways while monitoring traffic conditions in February and March.

The hike, which takes effect on Apr 12, will affect a total of 11 gantries at five locations on the AYE and CTE, with ERP rates either going up from S$0 to S$1 or from S$1 to S$2.

Rates for other time slots at previously announced gantries remain unchanged, LTA said.

(Table: Land Transport Authority)

“In tandem with the progressive easing of safe management measures, traffic volume has built up at certain stretches on the AYE and CTE,” LTA said in a news release.

“Specifically, it has been observed that there appears to be a structural change in morning peak hour traffic.

“Instead of very high traffic volumes concentrated in a short window, we see heavy traffic across a longer duration, from 7am to 10am.”



The increase in ERP rates in the affected areas will help to manage this congestion by spreading out the volume of traffic, LTA said.

"There continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads," said LTA. This includes roads in the central business district.

LTA said that this will continue to be the case until a subsequent review as traffic speeds on these thoroughfares have remained “generally optimal”.

“Following this adjustment, ERP will be charged at 12 gantries, compared to 77 gantries pre-COVID, with the highest ERP rate of S$3 as compared to S$6 pre-COVID,” LTA said.

“LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted as safe management measures continue to evolve.”

