ERP rates lowered at 2 gantries on Marina Coastal Expressway

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be reduced at two gantries on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Jul 30).

The revision comes after the LTA's latest review of traffic conditions, which it conducts quarterly.

Advertisement

Starting Aug 6, cars driving through two gantries on the MCE - westbound before the exit to Maxwell Road, as well as on the slip road to Marina Coastal Drive - will pay S$1 during the morning peak period from 7.30am to 8am, down from S$2.



The next review of ERP rates will take place in November.