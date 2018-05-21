ERP rates on some roads to be reduced for June school holidays

SINGAPORE: The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for some roads and expressways will be reduced by up to S$1 for the June school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 21).

For all affected roads and expressways, the charges will be reduced by S$1 per Passenger Car Unit (PCU), and removed completely where the current ERP rate is S$0.50 per PCU, during the specified time periods.

The revised rates will apply from May 26 to Jun 24, and will revert to pre-school holiday period rates from Jun 25.



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged, added the LTA. The next quarterly review will take place in August.