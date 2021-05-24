ERP rates to be reduced across all gantries, timings ahead of June school holiday period

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be reduced by S$1 across all gantries and time periods ahead of the June school holidays, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (May 24).

The revised rates will apply from Thursday until Jun 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LTA said it decided to reduce ERP rates due to lower traffic volume after the implementation of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures.

The changes mean that 13 half-hour timeslots will have ERP rates reduced to S$0.

There will also be no charges on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Jun 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement